Taylor Swift Sings About Her Sex Life With Fiancé Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has been completely swept off her feet by Travis Kelce, and she's making that well-known in one of her hit songs on her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

The pop icon just released the sexy tune, "Wood," and the lyrics more than suggest she's madly in love with Travis, who broke her losing streak with men.

Just read the lyrics ... “Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me / And opened my eyes / Redwood tree / It ain’t hard to see / His love was the key / That opened my thighs.”

Whoa! And there's a bunch more spicy lyrics, such as ...“the curse on me was broken by your magic wand.”

Play video content New Heights

Taylor is not one to speak publicly about her sex life ... but she's now clearly writing about it in her music. And she recently opened up about her relationship with Travis on his popular podcast, "New Heights."

On top of this ... Travis popped the question to Taylor at his Missouri home last month and Taylor, of course, said yes. But when the two are officially getting hitched is still a mystery.