Martha Stewart Says Taylor Swift Doesn't Need Her Help Planning Wedding

Martha Stewart’s doing a quick U-turn on that Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding planning pitch ... telling us the couple’s got it covered without her!

We caught up with Martha in NYC Wednesday and she tells us Taylor’s got her wedding game locked -- and she most certainly doesn't need her lifestyle pro magic at all.

You gotta see the full clip -- Martha’s clearly thrilled for Taylor, and she even jokes that if Taylor ever needs wedding help, she’s got hubby-to-be Travis for that.

This all started when Martha commented on Taylor and Travis’ engagement IG post, "It’s time to call in the ultimate wedding planner," hopping on that proposal hype train real quick.