Martha Stewart Seductively Moans and Slurps on Strawberry in IG Thirst Trap

Martha Stewart just spilled the tea on what gets her in the nude -- and no, it’s not some mystery man. Turns out, it’s strawberries.

The 83-year-old took a break from baking to serve up something steamier in a moan-filled, satin-robed, smoky-eyed IG thirst trap ... where she passionately sucked down on a "juicy" strawberry like it was her last meal, making it crystal clear she was ready for some action ... with fruit.

The clip is pure gold -- you can’t look away 'cause Martha moves on to honey, dripping it from a wooden dipper while groaning again and cheekily adding, "Makes a mess."

Even a piece of pomegranate got the full Martha experience -- sensual sighs and all. But after all that, she casually swiped on some MAC lipstick, revealing the whole thing was just a gloriously unhinged makeup promo.