Martha Stewart Pardons Her Homegrown Turkeys Ahead of Thanksgiving

Martha Stewart's turkeys will live to see another year ... the lifestyle guru has decided to skip out on Thanksgiving this year -- so, there's no need to slaughter the homegrown poultry.

The TV personality shared the big update with "TODAY" Thursday, confirming her turkeys had been "pardoned this year," as she plans to eat a vegetarian meal this year out of respect for the herbivores in her family -- in Italy.

While Martha proceeded to teach viewers how to make her Brioche Stuffing-Filled Roast Pumpkin, we're guessing there will be plenty of pasta on her menu, too. MS previously revealed in an interview she plans to spend Turkey Day in Rome with her grandkids ... teasing a jam-packed schedule for the 5-day excursion to the Eternal City.

She gushed ... "My grandchildren will get mad at me. They think they're going on vacation for five days, but in fact, we are going to see everything. I've planned quite a trip."

We're sure Martha is looking forward to the downtime, having embarked on quite the press tour for her 100th book, titled "Martha: The Cookbook."