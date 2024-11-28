Bruce Willis, Martha Stewart and More Celebs Celebrate Thanksgiving 2024

Celebrities have a whole lot to be thankful for ... and, they celebrated Thanksgiving 2024 in style -- with good food, good friends and tons of star power.

Bruce Willis -- still battling language disorder aphasia -- spent the holiday with his daughters and wife ... speaking with Rumer and Scout in a heartwarming snap despite his scary diagnosis.

Martha Stewart had tons of pies to go around -- more than a dozen laid out on a huge table in front of her. Heidi Klum was more focused on her better half ... cuddling up with her husband, Tom Kaulitz with a golden chalice in hand.

Sofia Vergara showed off an impressive entrée with one of her pals ... unclear if it's a turkey, a veggie option or what -- but, it looks fried to perfection.

And, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gave fans and followers on social media a look at how he cooks a turkey ... deep frying the sucker completely barefoot.

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila, Dwayne Johnson, Kendall Jenner, Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, Teddi Mellencamp and her dad John, and Lily Collins are just a few of the bold-faced names posting on Turkey Day this year.

Whether they cooked a meal, watched the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade or turned on a football game one thing is clear ... these celebs showed a lot of love on the day all about giving thanks.