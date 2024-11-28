Sharon Osbourne Says She's Not Cooking Thanksgiving Dinner

Play video content TMZ.com

Sharon Osbourne's not stuffing a turkey or picking up a baster for Thanksgiving 2024 ... telling us she's not cooking whatsoever.

We caught up with the television personality in Los Angeles Wednesday night ... and, we had to ask her about her Turkey Day plans -- namely, whether she's cooking for the fam.

Watch the video ... Osbourne's not even pretending like she's working in the kitchen today -- saying "f*** no" to if she's slaving over a hot stove.

That said, SO says she does enjoy staying home instead of going over to a friend's place ... but, she's still not cooking despite sticking around her own place.

BTW ... Sharon's lack of chef skills are well-documented -- with Ozzy Osbourne calling her the "worst cook on the face of the Earth" during an episode of "The F Word" ... a reality show where Gordon Ramsay tried to teach celebs to cook.

Unclear who exactly is going over to Sharon and Ozzy's this year ... but, obviously the two stars have a pretty huge brood -- so they could be expecting a lot of guests.

Sharon and her husband share three kids -- Kelly, Aimee and Jack -- and five grandkids ... quite the crew to potentially feed.