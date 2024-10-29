Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sharon Osbourne Says Menendez Brothers Belong In Prison

Sharon Osbourne Erik and Lyle Belong In Prison ... They Killed Their Parents!!!

"MURDER IS MURDER!!!"
Sharon Osbourne says Erik and Lyle Menendez are right where they deserve to be ... in prison.

We got Sharon and her son Jack Osbourne on Tuesday in Larchmont Village and our photog asked them if they thought the Menendez brothers deserve to be set free after spending nearly 35 years behind bars.

Sharon and Jack say the brothers should remain in lockup ... pointing out they shot their parents to death with shotguns ... and they don't think the molestation allegations against Jose Menendez should be enough to spring Erik and Lyle.

The way Sharon and Jack see it ... if they were being molested, there are lots of things Erik and Lyle could have done to save themselves that didn't involve killing their mother and father.

NOTHING GOOD TO SAY
We also got Judge Judy at the Beverly Hills Hotel and asked her to weigh in on the Menendez brothers ... and she told us she had nothing nice to say about them.

As we've told you ... Erik and Lyle are shooting to get out of prison by Thanksgiving, and there's going to be a court hearing where they may be resentenced or have their convictions changed ... which would pave the way for their freedom.

UNFORSEEN SHAKE-UP
If that doesn't work, the brothers are also planning to petition California Governor Gavin Newsom to commute their sentences.

But it sounds like Sharon, Jack and Judy don't want to see any changes here.

