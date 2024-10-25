Menendez Brothers' Prison Beefs Up Security Following D.A. Decision

The Menendez brothers' prison is taking no chances with security threats following the major update in the infamous siblings' case ... TMZ has learned.

A source within the California Department of Corrections tells TMZ ... prison security has been beefed up after L.A. County D.A. George Gascón's announcement, in which he confirmed he would ask a judge to resentence Erik and Lyle Menendez -- who are currently serving life without the possibility of parole sentences for the 1989 murders of their parents, Kitty and José Menendez. Gascon filed the document officially asking a judge to resentence them Thursday evening.

We're told guards are working overtime to keep everyone safe inside the prison ... as well as outside the facility, given the likelihood that lookyloos will descend upon the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego County.

Our source says there's a chance someone somewhere will try something stupid regarding the siblings ... as this is a high-profile case right now.

We're told huge events like this also tend to draw out families of other inmates, who hope to plead for their release.

Taking all of this into consideration, the correctional facility has also increased perimeter patrols around the area.

As for Erik and Lyle ... we're told the siblings remain in their pod, but are being closely watched while out in the yard ... out of concern another inmate may do them harm in order to make a name for themselves.

Play video content TMZ.com

Yet, our source says the brothers are still being treated like rockstars inside the prison ... with several inmates asking for autographs and other personal mementos.