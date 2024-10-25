Los Angeles D.A. Says Resentencing Isn't a Free Pass for Menendez Bros

Play video content ABC

The Menendez brothers are one step closer to their potential freedom ... but L.A. County D.A. George Gascón, who’s recommending the resentencing, is rejecting calls that he’s letting them off the hook.

Gascón spoke to "Good Morning America" Friday, following his big announcement yesterday -- and he made it clear that despite the good news for Lyle and Erik, the murders of their parents, Kitty and José, were brutal acts, and morally they haven't been given a free pass.

He explained his recommendation for their release is based on the belief that the brothers are not the same people they were at the time of the brutal murders 35 years ago ... as they've spent a lot of time doing good works while behind bars.

As for how the brothers are feeling, their attorney, Mark Geragos, says they’re "cautiously optimistic" -- for the first time in a long while, they can actually see some real hope on the horizon.

Geragos says the decision is way overdue, noting his team has been in talks with the D.A. for 18 months.

The D.A. filed the official document to request resentencing yesterday after the announcement ... and Geragos is confident things will move quickly, and he’s optimistic the brothers could be out by Thanksgiving.