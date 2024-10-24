Gypsy Rose Fears Society Has Built Menendez Brothers Up, Will Tear Them Down

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's telling the Menendez Brothers to tread carefully ... because while people are currently advocating for them, she knows from personal experience it won't always be like that.

We spoke with Gypsy, and she tells us she hopes all the facts of their case are taken into account, and they have a peaceful transition back into society if they're released following Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón's decision to advocate for resentencing.

Play video content Fox 11 Los Angeles

That said, GRB says she worries society's building them up only to tear them down just like she says they've done to her.

As you may know ... many people have compared Gypsy's case to Erik and Lyle Menendez in recent days -- with both taking part in the killing of parents in order to escape allegedly abusive behavior.

Since getting out of jail, Gypsy has enjoyed a certain amount of fame ... appearing in her own Lifetime show and giving interviews all over the country -- though she's dealt with online bullies and celebs who have taken shots at her.

We caught up with Gypsy earlier this month at LAX, and she told us she didn't know a ton about the Menendez case ... but, she advocated for them to make sure they have good therapists if they do eventually get out.

As you know ... earlier today, D.A. Gascón announced he planned to file a motion to change Erik and Lyle's sentence from life without parole to life with the possibility of parole. Given the time the Menendez's have already served, they'll be eligible for parole immediately assuming a judge agrees to the resentencing.

It's unclear exactly when they may get out ... but, we do know Erik plans to live with his wife, Tammi, in Las Vegas if he's released from prison.