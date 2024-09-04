Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shows Sweet Side, FaceTimes Boy Battling Illness

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s engulfed in her fair share of drama ... but she’s hitting pause on all that to lend her support to a young boy battling a rare illness.

A mom named April has been sharing TikToks of Gypsy FaceTiming with her young son, Luis, who’s battling Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) with tumors in his eye, cheek, and spine -- with no cure in sight.

April was all heart-eyed about Gypsy's sweet side ... making it clear in her caption she'd been spreading good vibes all around, and is a total ray of sunshine for her son.

She even called Gypsy inspiring for shining a light on her son's Neurofibromatosis battle -- a tough genetic disorder that causes tumors to pop up in the nervous system and skin. Neurofibromatosis isn’t curable ... but many kids with it go on to live full, normal lives.

In particular, April highlighted how Gypsy was incredibly kind to kids -- which is great 'cause as we all know, Gypsy’s expecting!

But there’s some drama over who the baby daddy is. Her bitter ex, Ryan Anderson, thinks it's him, and is holding off on a DNA test until after the baby girl is born -- because, hey, it’s easier and cheaper that way.