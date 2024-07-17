Gypsy Rose Blanchard Posts Clip of Her Baby's Heartbeat

Play video content

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's unborn baby is already racking up social media engagement, 'cause the mom-to-be posted a clip featuring her kid's heartbeat.

GRB shared the clip Tuesday evening, showing herself placing an at-home Doppler -- which uses soundwaves to amplify the heartbeat -- on her pregnant stomach. Check out the clip to see Gypsy's emotional reaction for yourself.

Blanchard's on her back in the clip, letting the rhythmic beating fill the room ... before squealing out in excitement.

Gypsy added a sweet caption to the post, complete with a heart emoji ... before asking her 400K+ followers to leave their gender predictions on her Instagram poll.

As you know, Gypsy and her ex-fiancé Ken Urker announced her pregnancy last week with a pic of him holding her baby bump.

While some are questioning the child's paternity and others have used her baby registry to blast her ... Gypsy's clearly over the moon about being a mom, and soon she'll know if she's got a baby boy or girl on her hands.