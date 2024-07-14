Gypsy Rose Baby Registry Sparks Hateful Comments From Trolls

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's baby registry appeared fulfilled within minutes, but TMZ has learned that's not the case ... 'cause we're told trolls only made it look that way to send Gypsy hate messages.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Gypsy uploaded a public Babylist registry on the same day she announced her pregnancy with Ken Urker filled with common items like diapers, bottles, burp cloths and some expensive items like a $550 Nuna stroller and a $500 Carter’s by DaVinci Arlo Recliner.

While all the items appeared to have been purchased within half an hour of the list going up, our sources say the items weren't actually bought. Instead, haters online clicked "purchase" on the item so they could direct message GRB.

These trolls didn't send messages of support ... instead sending hateful comments and messages her way. We're told some of the messages were blunt, telling her to F herself.

Gypsy quickly made the site private ... and, now you need a password to access it and purchase a gift -- but, obviously, GRB already felt the hate.

As you know ... Gypsy announced her pregnancy earlier this week -- sharing pics from a cute photo shoot with Ken while holding ultrasounds pics. Some online have questioned her baby's paternity ... rumors she's shut down multiple times now.

On a happier note, we're told Gypsy and Ken are holding a gender reveal party on August 10 ... so we'll soon know whether the happy couple's welcoming a boy or girl.