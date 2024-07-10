Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Rips Tourists Visiting Murder House

GYPSY ROSE BLANCHARD BLASTS MURDER HOUSE TOURISTS ... 'No Respect Or Decency'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is ripping tourists for doing some sightseeing in Missouri ... she's pissed folks keep stopping by the house she and her now ex-boyfriend slayed her mother, Dee Dee.

Gypsy just went scorched earth in the comments of a TikTok video showing a couple driving by her old Springfield, MO home multiple times.

GRB says the folks in the video have "no respect or decency" ... adding a "tragedy" happened on the property.

In the video, there's a reference to the "NO TRESPASSING" signs on the front lawn. As we've told you, tourists have been descending on the home since her prison release and it's pissing off her old neighbors.

Gypsy blasts the influx of visitors, scolding people for visiting "as if it was the Grand Canyon."

Remember ... the home has been painted from pink to blue and Gypsy's old wheelchair ramp has been removed, so it takes some research to find the place ... and some folks have even stopped to ask locals for directions.

The couple in the video seemingly drive by the home at least 3 times ... and it apparently got to the point where people came out of the house.

Gypsy's not having it.

