Gypsy Rose Told Ex Ryan Anderson About Pregnancy Before Announcement

Gypsy Rose Blanchard still has compassion for her estranged hubby Ryan Anderson -- she let him know she was pregnant with Ken Urker's baby before informing the public ... TMZ has learned.

Family sources tell TMZ ... Gypsy told Ryan about her pregnancy a couple of weeks ago -- news we're told came as a huge blow for him, as he was holding out hope of reconciling their marriage. As one source put it, "He didn't take the news well at all."

Sadly for Ryan, looks like GRB getting back with him after their marriage crumbled in March is slimmer than slim ... 'cause we're told she's got no regrets over being back with her ex-fiancé Ken because she believes he's her person.

In fact, family sources say the smitten pair have already been looking at potential baby names and have picked out their favorites.

We're told they've also decided Gypsy's half-siblings, Mia and Dylan, will be the baby's godparents -- and in general, her family thinks she'll be a great mom and are really excited for the couple.

Gypsy dropped the baby bomb on her IG Tuesday with a collage of Ken cradling her bump -- revealing they're expecting their bundle of joy in January.

We broke the story ... Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan in March, just weeks after announcing their split on social media. Then, a month later, we obtained pics and vids of her kissing and cuddling her ex-fiancé Ken, proving they had rekindled their romance.

