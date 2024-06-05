Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Lawsuit Against Blogger Dismissed, Wrong Venue

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was trying to take a blogger to court for allegedly trashing her -- but a judge just told her to take her grievances elsewhere ... 'cause the case got thrown out.

According to court records, GRB's lawsuit against April Johns -- whom Gypsy says she was in business with several years ago in an attempt to produce media that would be lucrative and benefit her and her family -- got dismissed Wednesday in Livingston County, Missouri.

It doesn't look like Gypsy herself was there -- the court docket says her attorney showed up on her behalf -- and Johns appeared without an attorney, apparently repping herself.

There was a hearing scheduled for today, and while the exact details of what went down in court are hazy for now -- court records show the complaint got dismissed as the judge found it was filed in the wrong venue.

It's not clear from the docket *where* the judge believes Gypsy should have filed the case.

In any case ... it will probably buy Johns some time after Gypsy alleged she trashed her and her family after their business deal never went anywhere.

Gypsy claimed Johns promised the world, but in the end, just crapped on her and spread conspiracy theories online. FWIW, Johns -- who goes by Fancy Macelli online -- issued a statement afterward denying the claims ... and alleged it was Gypsy who'd acted in bad faith with her in their deal.

Play video content

Anyway, Johns hopped online Wednesday to celebrate the fact the case was tossed -- but noted she expects Gypsy to file this lawsuit somewhere else, and she says she'll be ready.

Gypsy did prison time in Missouri, which might be why she filed there. She now lives in Louisiana. We've reached out to the Livingston County Court ... so far, no word back.