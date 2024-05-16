Gypsy Rose Talks New Nose Job, Insights Into Boogers & Prison Makeup
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Talks New Nose Job ... Hits on Boogers, Jail Makeup
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is opening up about her nose job -- and in the same breath ... giving everyone a peek into her booger sitch, as well as how she did makeup behind bars.
The convict-turned-reality star -- who returned to social media recently after taking a brief hiatus -- uploaded a Get Ready With Me TikTok where she was doing a beauty tutorial ... and she made it clear her nose wasn't fully healed after her rhinoplasty.
GRB explained she has to be careful doing her makeup post-surgery -- and that's where she got a little TMI with some insights ... including how big her boogers are these days.
Gypsy says her nose is still healing but is happy with the work, noting she sees a big difference. On the booger front though, it sounds like she's gotta mine with Q-tips now. 😅
Gypsy had even more to say -- including how she used to doll herself up while she was serving her prison sentence ... and it sounds like she had to get creative while in lockup.
Take a listen ... it seems Gypsy was forced to use some unconventional items to look pretty -- including toothpaste and coffee grounds ... which served as eye shadow, mascara, etc.
Remember, Gypsy, a victim of Munchausen by proxy, served 7 years in prison for the role she played in the death of mom Dee Dee Blanchard. Since being released though ... she's become a huge star and amassed a major following on social media, especially TikTok.
Gypsy has certainly undergone quite the physical transformation since then ... dyeing her blonde and replacing her silver teeth with porcelain caps. We'll say this ... she looks great!