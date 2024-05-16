Gypsy Rose Talks New Nose Job, Insights Into Boogers & Prison Makeup

Play video content

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is opening up about her nose job -- and in the same breath ... giving everyone a peek into her booger sitch, as well as how she did makeup behind bars.

The convict-turned-reality star -- who returned to social media recently after taking a brief hiatus -- uploaded a Get Ready With Me TikTok where she was doing a beauty tutorial ... and she made it clear her nose wasn't fully healed after her rhinoplasty.

GRB explained she has to be careful doing her makeup post-surgery -- and that's where she got a little TMI with some insights ... including how big her boogers are these days.

Gypsy says her nose is still healing but is happy with the work, noting she sees a big difference. On the booger front though, it sounds like she's gotta mine with Q-tips now. 😅

Gypsy had even more to say -- including how she used to doll herself up while she was serving her prison sentence ... and it sounds like she had to get creative while in lockup.

Take a listen ... it seems Gypsy was forced to use some unconventional items to look pretty -- including toothpaste and coffee grounds ... which served as eye shadow, mascara, etc.

Remember, Gypsy, a victim of Munchausen by proxy, served 7 years in prison for the role she played in the death of mom Dee Dee Blanchard. Since being released though ... she's become a huge star and amassed a major following on social media, especially TikTok.