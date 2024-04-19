Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gets Smile Makeover, See the Pics

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's physical transformation continues ... and next up for a makeover is her mouth ... TMZ has learned.

In new photos obtained by TMZ ... Gypsy displays her new porcelain caps, which she got to replace the silver teeth she's had for many years. Witnesses say she was spotted Wednesday at a Walmart in Galliano, LA debuting her new smile.

Remember, several of Gypsy's teeth and salivary glands were removed by her mother, Dee Dee, after she claimed GRB was suffering from tooth decay.

Sources close to Gypsy tell TMZ ... she just recently began the long process of fixing her teeth, but it's something she's wanted to do for years. And she's received several offers from dentists following her December release from prison -- even Lamar Odom offered to hook up Gypsy with his dentist office.

However, Gypsy decided to go to a local dentist in Louisiana, where she's been living post-prison. We're told she's had several appointments over the past month and a half, and her top teeth have officially been fitted with porcelain caps.

Her bottom teeth will be tackled next ... over the course of a few more appointments. She currently has a temporary bridge while waiting for the new caps, but we're told she's already thrilled with the results of her dental work.

This makeover revelation comes weeks after Gypsy underwent a nose job ... getting a combination rhinoplasty and septoplasty, which with she was equally happy.

Gypsy also, notably, got a new tattoo, getting matching husky ink with ex-fiancé Ken Urker.