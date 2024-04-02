Gypsy Rose Gets Matching Dog Tattoos With Ex-Fiancé Ken After Split with Ryan

It's out with the new and in with the old for Gypsy Rose Blanchard -- and by that we mean she's gone back to her former fiancé .. this after calling things off with her hubby.

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ Gypsy and the guy she was previously engaged to while in prison -- a man named Ken Urker -- linked up this week hit Sailor Bob's Tattoo shop in Cut Off, LA Monday, not far from where Gypsy's dad resides.

There's a picture circulating that shows Ken in one of the tattoo chairs with Gypsy sitting by his side and watching getting inked ... and now, we know they got matching tattoos.

We're told they popped into the shop around 3 PM, with a clear idea in mind for what they wanted done – our sources tell us Gypsy and Ken were seeking matching husky dog tats ... which to them, symbolized their strong bond.

We're told the tattoo artist inked one husky on one person's right arm and another on the other person's left arm ... so when Gypsy and Ken put their arms together, the huskies face each other. Our sources say it was a very simple tattoo with no shading. Ken paid for both.

We're told Gypsy/Ken didn't show any PDA while getting inked, but it would appear they're together ... or at the very least, very friendly. Ken's mom told People they're just pals right now, and that he's being a friend to her during her separation from husband Ryan Anderson.

There's notable history between Gypsy and Ken ... Ken reached out to Gypsy after watching her HBO doc "Mommy Dead and Dearest" while she was in prison. Their connection deepened after a few visits from Ken ... and he soon popped the question in October 2018.

They had an on-off relationship -- before Gypsy ultimately moved on and tied the knot with Ryan in July 2022 while still in prison. Of course, since then ... things have fizzled out.