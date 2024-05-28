Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She's A Trauma Survivor, Not Celebrity

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's been enjoying newfound fame since her prison release -- and yet, she's denouncing her celebrity status ... saying she's a survivor first.

GRB posted a PSA of sorts on TikTok Monday -- reminding everyone she's still on her healing journey as a Munchausen by proxy victim ... and while it's unclear what exactly triggered her, she definitely got a lot off her chest on this topic.

She wrote a lengthy caption, which reads in part ... "Don't ask me to relive my trauma for your personal curiosity, don't demand to know the answers to questions that have no relevance in your life, don't expect me to have overcome my past on your time."

Gypsy continues ... "don't tell me about my mistakes and choices when I am who has to live with them on my conscious, don't project what you want me to be because you find it more interesting."

Finally, she hammers the point home, adding, "I am NOT a celebrity, I AM a trauma survivor who is healing from emotional, mental and medical abuse." Gypsy goes on to say she's shared her experiences about Munchausen by proxy to educate folks ... but as it turns out, she says people online have widely tried discrediting her, without any real knowledge.

Interestingly, Gypsy also says she doesn't wanna serve as an advocate or a poster child ... noting she's still healing.

Of course, despite Gypsy trying to turn her back on fame -- the fact is, she's leaned into it somewhat since getting out from behind bars. She's doing another season of her reality show with Lifetime ... and she recently came to L.A. where she was the center of attention.