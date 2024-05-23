Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Finally Meets Kim Kardashian After Prison Release

Kim Kardashian Hey Gypsy, Nice to Meet Ya!

coming face to face

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has achieved her biggest post-prison goal ... meeting Kim Kardashian!!!

The new season of Kim's Hulu show dropped Thursday, as well as a new teaser for what's to come -- showing GRB chit-chatting with KK.

Check it out ... Kim, who's wearing a chestnut, shearling-lined coat, beams as she goes in for a hug with Gypsy. The moment ends there -- hey, it's called a teaser, folks.

gypsy rose blanchard and kim kardashian

Gypsy's been itching for a meet and greet with Kim ... to talk about her prison reform work. Kim included Gypsy's 2017 doc "Mommy Dead and Dearest" on her must-watch list.

kim kardashian instagram post

Kim has used her platform to help get inmates released ... including Alice Marie Johnson, Momolu Stewart, and Jeffrey Stringer.

As for Gypsy, she served 7 years in prison for the role she played in the murder of her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard -- who was clearly in the grips of Munchausen by proxy, forcing Gypsy to pretend she had a terminal illness.

Now, Gypsy has her own reality show on Lifetime, so she and Kim have lots in common.

