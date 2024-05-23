Gypsy Rose Blanchard Finally Meets Kim Kardashian After Prison Release

Play video content

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has achieved her biggest post-prison goal ... meeting Kim Kardashian!!!

The new season of Kim's Hulu show dropped Thursday, as well as a new teaser for what's to come -- showing GRB chit-chatting with KK.

Check it out ... Kim, who's wearing a chestnut, shearling-lined coat, beams as she goes in for a hug with Gypsy. The moment ends there -- hey, it's called a teaser, folks.

Gypsy's been itching for a meet and greet with Kim ... to talk about her prison reform work. Kim included Gypsy's 2017 doc "Mommy Dead and Dearest" on her must-watch list.

Kim has used her platform to help get inmates released ... including Alice Marie Johnson, Momolu Stewart, and Jeffrey Stringer.

As for Gypsy, she served 7 years in prison for the role she played in the murder of her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard -- who was clearly in the grips of Munchausen by proxy, forcing Gypsy to pretend she had a terminal illness.