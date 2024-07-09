Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces She's Pregnant

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is going to be a mother ... she says she's pregnant with her first child.

Gypsy just announced the news on social media, saying she's expecting to give birth in January ... and the child's father is her ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

GRB shared a collage of photos with Ken, they're smiling and he's holding her baby bump ... and she's holding some images from her sonogram. They also posed with a baby sweater knitted with the word "hi."

In a YouTube video, Gypsy explains the pregnancy was not planned and completely unexpected. She says she first noticed something was up when she started having cravings -- for her, it was orange juice -- and felt more hungry.

Gypsy gets emotional in the video, at one point she breaks down and fights through tears as she says she wants to be a good mother before adding, "I want to be everything my mother wasn't."

Gypsy says she and Ken are excited to start their family together and she's promising to share her pregnancy journey with her social media followers. She's also thanking fans for their support and say she can't wait for them to see her family grow.

Remember ... Gypsy just got out of prison back in December after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in her mother's death and serving 8 years of a 10-year sentence.

She and Ken met in prison and got engaged ... but they split and in July 2022 Gypsy married Louisiana teacher Ryan Anderson in a prison wedding ceremony. Gypsy announced her split with Ryan in March -- and in April, she rekindled her romance with Ken.

Now, they're having a child.