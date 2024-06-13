Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She Experimented with Women in Prison

Play video content Lifetime

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she never had a chance to properly explore her sexuality -- including potentially being attracted to women -- but when she was locked up ... she did.

In the latest episode of Lifetime's "Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up," GRB reveals she was immersed in a journey of self-discovery at Missouri's Chillicothe Correctional Center -- a state prison for women -- after her girl crushes as a kid made her question her sexual identity.

Gypsy dropped the bombshell, saying she experimented with ladies while behind bars ... this after being confused about her attraction to women while growing up.

Gypsy says ... "I think I've kissed more girls than guys." Since getting out -- Gypsy's been with two men ... she was married to Ryan Anderson, and now ... she's dating her ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

Meanwhile, Gypsy says there was a no-masturbation policy in prison ... so she says she had concerns about a low sex drive. Gypsy also discusses how she's been self-conscious about her body, something she's shed with age.

As we know ... Gypsy's sex life kicked into high gear post-prison, when she boasted about her now-estranged hubby Ryan's "fire D."

GRB and Ryan's love train hit the brakes by April when she filed divorce papers ... and she wasted no time hopping back on the romance rollercoaster, confirming to us she was back with Ken with a steamy kissing selfie later that month.