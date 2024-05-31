Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She Wants To Trade Fame For 9-5 At McDonald's

Gypsy Rose Blanchard seems to be realizing fame ain't all it's cracked up to be -- and is eyeing up a move to the average everyday 9-5 grind ... including one at the Golden Arches.

As you know, GRB's been in the media crosshairs for a while now due to her tragic story, but her celeb status really took off after her December release from prison. Now, all that attention has her re-evaluating her future plans.

Gypsy's taking stock of her life right now and what lies ahead, saying "Everything's been hyped up, and I've had some great opportunities, but I don't see them lasting. There comes a time when I have to make a choice."

She added to ET ... "And that is, when do I say enough is enough? And I think after so long of having my name in the spotlight, that time is coming really soon."

It looks like she's given some serious thought to life away from the cameras, and surprisingly, working at McDonald's is high on her list because she's crazy about their French fries.

Gypsy's also considering retail ... mainly a Sephora gig since she's a massive makeup enthusiast.

But GRB fans have no need to worry 'cause her retirement from celeb life ain't happening anytime soon since she's still settling into post-prison life and tackling things like learning to drive before she jumps into the job hunt.

Her comments came hot on the heels of her recently denouncing her celeb status ... saying in a lengthy IG post she's a survivor first and still on her healing journey as a Munchausen by proxy victim.