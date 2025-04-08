'White Lotus' Creator Rips Composer for Quitting Show, 'Bitch Move'

Play video content The Howard Stern Show

"White Lotus" creator Mike White is ripping the show's composer for quitting the series and running to the media to crap all over him ... calling it a "bitch move."

Mike chopped it up with Howard Stern on Tuesday and he unloaded on former 'Lotus' composer Cristóbal Tapia de Veer, who composed the show's catchy theme song.

Cristóbal ripped Mike and announced his departure from the franchise in an interview with The New York Times a few days before the Season 3 finale aired ... and that's not sitting well with Mike.

White told Howard he was thrown by the way Cristóbal left the show and says it's part of a troubling pattern, admitting he doesn't think the composer respected him.

Mike says Cristóbal got caught up in his own success and felt he was too good to get notes from Mike ... and their creative differences got blown out of proportion and prompted Cristóbal's exit.