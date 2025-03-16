'The White Lotus' Behind The Scenes ... Welcome To The Jungle!

HBO's hit show "The White Lotus" has captivated audiences with its luxurious locations, impeccable acting and full frontal nudity. Buckle up, because we're about to rock your boat with these behind-the-scenes shots!

The all-star cast -- which is composed of stars like Thai singer Lisa, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey and Patrick Schwarzenegger -- each bring their acting flare, humor and drama to their characters.

One of the groups traveling to the serene White Lotus hotel is The Ratliff crew -- the wealthy family from Durham, North Carolina who seemingly have dysfunctional dynamics, however, here's a shot of the actors leaning in for a friendly pic while their mics weren't hot.

Check out this selfie of the three gal pals -- whose scripted judgments come to the surface as the show plays out -- but when the cameras weren't rolling, the three stars were giddy to capture a selfie in front of the White Lotus sign.

Aside from the eerie and bizarre show plots, the series highlights Thailand's beauty, exotic animals and lush vegetation. Here's a sweet photo of actress Leslie Bibb feeding an elephant during some downtime from shooting.

On the edge of your seats? Scoot into our gallery and see what was shakin' behind the scenes!