Billie Eilish, Teddy Swims & More Bring Wild Fashion to the 2025 BRIT Awards

The Oscars may be a time for celebrities to dress in their fanciest gowns and haute couture fashion ... but, The BRIT Awards are clearly a place for stars to play around with fashion -- and, many did just that.

While Sabrina Carpenter continued her award season style by channeling Old Hollywood glam, Billie Eilish took a risk in an outfit Little Red Riding Hood might wear to a fancy party. And, Teddy Swims wore an outfit completely comprised of stuffed animals -- though it may be hard for the star to use the restroom.

Millie Bobby Brown smoldered for the cameras in a low-cut silver gown ... pulling a hood from the outfit over her bleach-blonde hair.

Some more low-key celebs also made a scene on the red carpet ... like famed DJ HorsegiirL -- who literally hides her identity behind a horse mask -- winning the triple crown for great hair, a fantastic outfit and best mask on the carpet.

Jack Whitehall, Roxy Horner, Chiara King, Nikki Lilly, Joe Keery, Jade Thirwall, Charli XCX, Lenny Kravitz and many more stars pulled up for the show too!

Later on in the evening, all these stars got to see a UK-inspired performance from Carpenter ... singing her heart out alongside a group of dancers dressed as royal guards.