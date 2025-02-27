Celebs Honor Gene Hackman After Actor Found Dead With Wife Betsy Arakawa

Gene Hackman is being mourned by Hollywood following the unexpected news of the deaths of the actor and his wife of 34 years, Betsy Arakawa.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed the pair were found deceased in their Santa Fe, New Mexico home on Wednesday -- reportedly after a neighbor called in for a wellness check.

It's no secret the Oscar winner had an immense impact on the film industry, having a prolific five-decade career before he retired in 2004. The stars are feeling the heartbreaking loss and taking to social media to share their sorrows and fond memories of the big-screen legend.

Iconic filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola -- who directed him in 1974's "The Conversation" -- was among the first to express his thoughts, sharing a snap of the pair on set together and writing ... "Gene Hackman a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity. I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution."

Viola Davis gushed over the celebrated actor's accomplishments, praising him as "tough yet vulnerable" and "one of the greats."

Antonio Banderas posted a photo of Hackman and Arakawa grinning on the red carpet and called their passing "a very sad day for the cinema’s family."

"Star Trek" star George Takei shared his heartbreak on X, writing ... "Gene Hackman could play anyone, and you could feel a whole life behind it. He could be everyone and no one, a towering presence or an everyday Joe."

"A Simple Favor" director Paul Feig was devastated over the great loss to the industry, calling Hackman "an inspiration to so many." He also credited his role in "The Conversation" with altering how he sees acting.

"Dune: Part 2" star Josh Brolin posted a snap of Hackman and Arakawa smiling together on his Instagram, writing that he is "crushed" by the news of their deaths. He added ... "He was always one of my favorites. Not many who beat to their own drums like he did."

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) celebrated Hackman's "illustrious career," noting his BAFTA wins for "Unforgiven," "The French Connection" and "The Poseidon Adventure."

Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain praised the "Superman" actor as the "finest screen actor" ... while "Baby Driver" director Edgar Wright remembered him as "the greatest."

Hackman was 95. Arakawa was 63.