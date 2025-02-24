Legendary NY Sports Broadcaster Al Trautwig Dead at 68

New York lost a legend ... Al Trautwig, longtime voice of MSG Network, broadcaster of the Knicks and Rangers, has died at the age of 68.

"I’m sad to share the news that we lost a legendary voice in sports. But we lost a lot more than that," Trautwig's MSG colleague Alan Hahn wrote on X Monday morning.

"He was not only a friend, but a mentor and a teacher. He was, personally, one of my biggest resources of support when I moved into this career."

Hahn ended his post by writing ... "Rest in peace, [Al Trautwig]. 💔"

Trautwig joined MSG in 1989 ... and was known for his pre-and-postgame in-studio coverage of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers. He also occasionally held down the play-by-play duties for the NYR.

Over the years, Al also covered the New York Yankees for MSG. Trautwig also garnered notoriety for his coverage of Olympic gymnastics ... which he covered for nearly 20 years (he stopped in 2016).

Al even had acting chops. He appeared as himself in the 1993 John Candy classic, "Cool Runnings."

The cause of Trautwig's death has not been revealed, however, he took a leave of absence in 2019 after being diagnosed with cancer.