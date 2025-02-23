Kylie Jenner's Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero Dead at 34

Kylie Jenner and other major stars' celebrity hairstylist died suddenly and unexpectedly over the weekend.

Jesus Guerrero, who's worked with tons of Hollywood A-listers including Kylie, Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry died over the weekend, his sister confirmed in a GoFundMe post.

She writes .... "Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top. Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly." She says the family is currently working on accommodations to bring his body home to Houston. She didn't share how her brother died.

Jesus started working with Kylie in 2019 and the two became very close friends over the years sharing several photos together on social media.

Kylie's longtime makeup artist Ariel Tejada shared a tribute on his Instagram writing ... "Last night I experienced the most painful, breathtaking pain I have ever felt when I found out you left us @jesushair. Family is not always just assigned at birth sometimes they are chosen and you were my chosen family."

Ariel donated $5,000 to Jesus' GoFundMe. Kim Kardashian's longtime makeup artist and friend, Mario Dedivanovic donated $1,000 and Internet personality Trisha Paytas also donated $1K.

Kylie, J Lo and Katy have not yet publicly commented on his death.

Jesus was 34.