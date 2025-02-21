Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tyga's Mom Dead at 53

Tyga R.I.P. MOM!!! 💔

Published
tyga Pasionaye Nguyen main getty
Getty

Tyga has been sitting on some gut-wrenching news ... his mother died last month, and his spirit has been unnerved in the wake of her absence.

T-Raww posted a touching tribute on Friday to his mom Pasionaye Nguyen, who passed away on January 18.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

No cause of death has been released, but Tyga posted a pic of him holding his mom's with a hospital wristband attached, so it appears she was battling an illness.

Tyga's announcement coincides with the story TMZ broke earlier about The Notorious B.I.G.'s mother Voletta Wallace's death but it's unclear if today's sad news encouraged the "Taste" rapper to come forward.

tyga Pasionaye Nguyen split sub instagram
Instagram / @tyga

He was able to release his latest album "NSFW" earlier this month, but more time will be needed to heal his wounds.

Pasionaye was 53.

RIP

related articles