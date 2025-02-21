Tyga's Mom Dead at 53

Tyga has been sitting on some gut-wrenching news ... his mother died last month, and his spirit has been unnerved in the wake of her absence.

T-Raww posted a touching tribute on Friday to his mom Pasionaye Nguyen, who passed away on January 18.

No cause of death has been released, but Tyga posted a pic of him holding his mom's with a hospital wristband attached, so it appears she was battling an illness.

Tyga's announcement coincides with the story TMZ broke earlier about The Notorious B.I.G.'s mother Voletta Wallace's death but it's unclear if today's sad news encouraged the "Taste" rapper to come forward.

He was able to release his latest album "NSFW" earlier this month, but more time will be needed to heal his wounds.

Pasionaye was 53.