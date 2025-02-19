Dave Matthews' Mother Dead at 89

Singer Dave Matthews' mother has died, TMZ has learned.

Valerie Matthews died February 9 in her Charlottesville, Virginia home, according to an online obituary. We're told Dave, his brother and his sister were by her bedside when she died.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Valerie’s health took a sudden decline due to natural causes, and she went into hospice. This was the reason Dave had to drop out of performing at the FireAid concert to raise funds for L.A. wildfire victims and first responders at the eleventh hour last month.

Born in South Africa in 1935, Valerie and her husband John met in Johannesburg and had four kids together, including Dave. Valerie became an architect and worked in London and New York, before the family settled in Charlottesville. John Matthews died in 1977 when Dave was 10. Valerie remarried in 1991.

She's survived by three children, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, a brother, a brother-in-law, and step-family members.

Valerie was 89.