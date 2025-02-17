Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio Dead at 77

Famed Mexican singer Paquita la del Barrio has died ... TMZ has learned.

Her death was announced on her official Instagram page Monday. Paquita la del Barrio, which translates to "Paquita from the hood," was long known as a powerful figure against the machismo culture in Latin America.

The Grammy-nominated singer became infamous for songs that stood up to and defied men, such as "Rata de dos patas," which translates to "Walking rat with two feet."

She died at her home in Veracruz, Mexico. No cause of death was released, but Paquita faced serious health issues in recent years, having been hospitalized in 2019 for chest pain, and then again in 2022 for pulmonary thrombosis. She recently canceled her Mexico City concert in January due to mobility problems with her legs.

Born Francisca Viveros Barradas, she recorded more than 30 albums, primarily in the Ranchera genre.

Paquita was honored at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Her acceptance of the award went viral when she couldn’t reach the microphone, and Bad Bunny came to the rescue and fixed it for her. That created a moment highlighting one of music’s living legends onstage with one of today’s rising stars.

Paquita was 77.