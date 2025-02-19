Los Angeles News Anchor Chauncy Glover's Cause of Death Revealed

Chauncy Glover -- a local Los Angeles news anchor -- died from acute intoxication by a pair of drugs including methamphetamine ... TMZ has learned.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner released a statement Wednesday determining Glover died from "acute intoxication by the combined effects of chloroethane and methamphetamine."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chloroethane is a colorless, flammable gas used to numb the skin before piercings and to treat sports injuries. It's unclear how Glover came into contact with it.

The death has been ruled an accident, but the full medical examiner's report won't be ready until the end of next month, the press release states.

Glover -- a major face of KCAL-TV, CBS' Los Angeles affiliate -- was found unresponsive in his home on Election Night, November 5, 2024 ... and he was pronounced dead just after midnight on Nov. 6.

Chauncy had co-anchored the 5 PM and 11 PM hours ... then took over at 8 PM and 10 PM before his death.

He won three local Emmys during his career ... including one in 2017 about a story during Hurricane Harvey in Houston, when he saved a woman and helped deliver her baby.

Chauncy founded a mentorship program -- The Chauncy Glover Project -- during his life. The foundation released a statement after his death ... saying their members were grieving for Chauncy but felt comforted by stories of all those Glover helped during his life.

Chauncy was 39.