Actress Kim Sae-ron Cause of Death Revealed

Kim Sae-Ron Cause of Death Revealed
Kim Sae-ron's cause of death has been revealed ... the young actress has tragically died by suicide.
According to Yonhap News Agency, Korean police say Kim -- who was only 24 -- was found dead at her home in Seoul on Sunday, and her death is being ruled as a suicide.
The news agency says a police official stated, "We believe she made an extreme choice and plan to handle it as a suicide."
The Korean news outlet also notes Kim did not leave a suicide note behind.
Kim was discovered by a friend who visited her home, saw her deceased and called the police, according to reports.
She was a rising star in South Korea, due to break-out roles in films like "The Man from Nowhere," and "The Neighbor."
Kim's career took an unfortunate turn in 2022 after a drunk-driving accident, where she was reportedly fined around $13,800. From then on, Kim had trouble landing new roles.
RIP
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.