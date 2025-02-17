Actress Kim Sae-ron Cause of Death Revealed

Kim Sae-ron's cause of death has been revealed ... the young actress has tragically died by suicide.

According to Yonhap News Agency, Korean police say Kim -- who was only 24 -- was found dead at her home in Seoul on Sunday, and her death is being ruled as a suicide.

The news agency says a police official stated, "We believe she made an extreme choice and plan to handle it as a suicide."

The Korean news outlet also notes Kim did not leave a suicide note behind.

Kim was discovered by a friend who visited her home, saw her deceased and called the police, according to reports.

She was a rising star in South Korea, due to break-out roles in films like "The Man from Nowhere," and "The Neighbor."

Kim's career took an unfortunate turn in 2022 after a drunk-driving accident, where she was reportedly fined around $13,800. From then on, Kim had trouble landing new roles.

