Actress Kim Sae-ron Dead at 24

Kim Sae-ron, a famous South Korean actress was reportedly found dead over the weekend.

According to Reuters, the 24-year-old was found dead at her home in Seoul on Sunday. The news outlet says a friend of Kim's went over to meet her at her house, discovered she was dead and called police.

As of now, no foul play is suspected and police are now investigating her death.

She was considered one of South Korea’s most promising actresses, rising to fame with a break out role in the film, "The Man from Nowhere" in 2010. She also started in the 2012 thriller movie, "The Neighbor."

In 2022, her career was put on pause when she was involved in a drunk driving incident.

She was 24.