Rapper & Actor Gene 'Groove' Allen Dead at 63

'What's Love Got To Do With It?', 'House Party' Actor

Gene Allen -- a rapper and actor who appeared in a few well-known flicks in the 1990s including "House Party" and "What's Love Got to Do with It?" -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

One of Gene's family members tells TMZ ... Gene, known by his nickname "Groove," passed away suddenly Wednesday at his home.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

We're told Groove's passing came as a complete shock to the family ... though we're told no foul play is suspected.

Allen -- a pioneer in hip hop -- rose to prominence as a member of the trio "Groove B. Chill" along with Daryl Mitchell and Eric B. The group appeared in the 1990 movie "House Party" and it's sequel alongside Christopher Reid, Robin Harris and a young Martin Lawrence.

In 1993, he had a brief cameo as a club announcer in the Tina Turner biopic "What's Love Got to Do with It?"

Recently, Gene had taken to perform for good causes ... raising money for military personnel and a women's shelter.

Allen was 63.