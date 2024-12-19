West Coast Rapper Saafir's Cause Of Death Revealed

California-bred rap veteran Saafir died in November ... and we've learned it was a complication of health issues.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained the death certificate, which states Saafir died from septic shock and enterocolitis -- an infection of the small intestine.

The doc also lists infected sacral decubitus as a COD, a medical term for an enlarged bedsore caused by too much pressure on the bottom of the spine.

Saafir famously starred in "Menace II Society" before being placed in a wheelchair years after successfully having a cancerous tumor removed from his spine in 2005.

Saafir's former rhyming partner Xzibit called news of his death a soul-crushing blow when he broke the news last month ... but has since become reinvigorated with rap, titling his new single “Play This At My Funeral.”

X says the song isn't about death but more so living with a purpose.

