Veteran West Coast Rapper, Actor Saafir Dies, Eulogized by Xzibit

Trailblazing West Coast rapper Saafir has died, according to his former groupmate Xzibit, who carried the weight of the world breaking the tough news to fans on Tuesday.

Xzibit says Saafir passed away at 8:45 AM today, and our sources tell us he died in his Oakland hometown.

The Bay Area staple had been pestered by health problems for years -- he even had a cancerous tumor removed from his spine -- and he eventually started using a wheelchair.

Saafir, X and Ras Kass were once unified as the "Golden State Warriors" AKA the "Golden State Project" -- a counter to the versatile East Coast lyricism poppin' at the time -- and they solidified a hefty following in the late '90s.

He also had a brief yet impactful career as an actor, co-starring in the classic 1993 hood drama "Menace II Society" as Caine's cousin Harold.

X urged the the Hip Hop community to wrap their arm around Saafir's brother Chop Black and son Lil Saafir in the family's time of need.

Saafir was 54.