'Candyman' Star Tony Todd Dead at 69 in Los Angeles

UPDATE

7:37 PM PT -- Virginia Madsen, who starred in the 1992 "Candyman" film with Tony Todd, has shared her grief amid the news of the actor's passing ... revealing she was at a loss for words.

In a video posted to Instagram, the actress remembered Tony as her "beloved" costar ... fighting back tears while thanking fans for their "kind wishes."

She expressed a similar sentiment in the caption, adding ... "The great actor Tony Todd has left us and now is an angel. As he was in life. More later but I can’t right now. I love you."

Tony Todd -- best known for his title role in the "Candyman" horror film franchise -- has died, TMZ has confirmed.

His rep, Jeffrey Goldberg, tells us ... Tony died of natural causes at his Marina del Rey home in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Goldberg said he did not have a specific cause of death.

Todd was a longtime actor with an impressive list of credits, landing parts in movies such as "The Crow," "The Rock," "Final Destination," "Platoon and "Night of the Living Dead."

Perhaps his biggest roles were in the horror franchise "Candyman," where he played the title character. In addition to the original 1992 flick, he also acted in three follow up films: "Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh" (1995), "Candyman 3: Day of the Dead" (1999) and "Candyman" (2021).

His TV credits included "Boston Public," "Law & Order," "Smallville," "Charmed," "21 Jump Street" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

The last time we saw him was back in 2019, when we asked about Jordan Peele taking a stab at the Candyman franchise.

Todd was 69.