Mike Vrabel and Wife, Jen, All Smiles For Son's Engagement Photos

Further proof a massive scandal can't rock the Vrabels -- Mike and Jen were a united front while celebrating their son's engagement over the weekend.

The New England Patriots head coach's son, Tyler, and Mariah Romano shared the big relationship news on Sunday ... with the new fiancée gushing over the moment.

"The most perfect engagement surrounded by the people I love most," Romano said alongside some snaps from the day.

While that's great news for the future Mr. and Mrs., it also sends a pretty powerful message about another couple present for the bash.

In the third slide on the post, Mike and Jen -- who got married way back in 1999 -- are spotted posing with their sons and soon-to-be daughter-in-law ... and everyone looked happy as could be.

Vrabel recently shared his love for Jen in front of a bunch of reporters ... claiming his loved ones have been great amid the Dianna Russini fallout and after some counseling during Day 3 of the NFL draft.

Play video content Video: Mike Vrabel Publicly Praises Wife Amid Dianna Russini Buzz X/@patriots

Vrabel has made several public appearances since the latest batch of pics/vids have dropped ... and each time, he's gotten a warm reception from Patriots Nation.