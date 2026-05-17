Dianna Russini Keeps It Carefree During NYC Dinner, Amid Mike Vrabel Scandal

Dianna Russini appeared unbothered by the recent controversy involving New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, spending Saturday evening out in New York City with her husband before attending a Bruce Springsteen concert, according to reports.

Per photos published by the Daily Mail, Russini and her husband -- Shake Shack executive Kevin Goldschmidt -- spent the evening dining with a large circle of friends at Bourbon and Branch Bar in Midtown before making their way to Madison Square Garden.

One eyewitness source told the outlet, "They were having a great time." The source continued ... "They were having a blast with a big group of friends. Lots of food and drinks ordered to their table and they were very carefree given everything that has gone on."

A witness source told the DM that both Russini and Goldschmidt appeared to be in "good spirits" throughout the evening, with their group energetically sharing drinks and plates before the concert began.

According to the witness, there were no visible signs the couple was struggling despite being tied to a controversy that continues to create buzz around the NFL and the couple reportedly sat opposite each other during the meal ... and didn’t appear concerned about being recognized.

As we've previously reported ... Russini and Vrabel have been spending time together socially since at least 2020 -- including a 2021 boat outing in Tennessee while Russini was pregnant with her first child.

Play video content Video: New Clip Shows Russini, Vrabel Setting Off on Boat TMZSports.com

TMZ Sports also obtained photos of the pair hugging during a Super Bowl party in 2022 and later at a casino in 2024.

The reporter was spotted on Mother's Day for the first time since she resigned from The Athletic on April 14 ... and in pics obtained by Page Six, she is carrying their son as she leans in for a smooch outside their home -- Kevin is also wearing a wedding band.

Russini and Goldschmidt tied the knot in 2020 and share two children together.