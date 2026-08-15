CBS News Correspondent Matt Gutman Accused of Harassment by Former Coworker

CBS News Chief Correspondent Matt Gutman has reportedly been accused of harassment by a former colleague.

The allegations are part of a broader wrongful termination lawsuit against ABC News by former ABC field producer Samira Said ... who says she worked with Gutman while employed by ABC between 2021 and 2025. Gutman joined CBS in January 2026.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in Los Angeles and reviewed by TMZ, accuses Gutman of being inappropriate on two occasions. During one instance, Said accuses Gutman of initiating a discussion with her and a group of male employees in which they would rate a female correspondent’s appearance, "reducing her professional standing to a numerical score based on her physical attributes."

Said claims she was asked to join the discussion but "declined and stated the conversation was inappropriate."

During another incident, Said claims Gutman pushed back when she wanted to leave a work site. Said alleges he responded by making a sexual gesture and saying she "must have an after-hours date in the city."

The lawsuit reads, "The remark, made audibly to others, demeaned Said and reduced her professional judgment to a sexualized stereotype."

Said's lawsuit also comes after ABC for allegedly fired her unlawfully ... accusing them of letting her go after they failed to provide her legally required accommodation after she fell ill with COVID-19 and then was sent to cover the 2022 Uvalde school shooting. The sickness, followed by such reporting, left her with "severe psychological symptoms" ... resulting in a psychiatrist-approved medical leave that lasted until early 2023, per the legal docs.

When she returned, Said claims the network violated California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act by not making necessary accommodations for her. She also claims ABC ignored her when she made the company aware she was injured while covering the Los Angeles wildfires in January 2025.

Said says she was terminated by ABC in March 2025.

Said is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, as well as attorney fees, according to the court docs.