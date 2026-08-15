Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Inside the Psych Evaluation Diagnosing Bryan Kohberger with Autism, OCD, ADHD, More

Bryan Kohberger Inside Killer's 'Awkward' Social Interactions ... Leading to Slew of Mental Health Diagnoses

By TMZ Staff
Published
main-Bryan-Kohberger-getty-1
Getty

Bryan Kohberger revealed he was diagnosed with several mental health disorders in 2025 ... and now, the neuropsychological evaluation has been unsealed, giving folks a closer look at his unusual characteristics -- plus four more potential diagnoses.

TMZ previously reported Kohberger's legal team submitted court docs revealing he had been diagnosed with level 1 autism, OCD, ADHD, and ARFID, an eating disorder in February 2025. The diagnosis came after he met with Rachel Lawson Orr, PsyD, ABPP-CN, who was hired by Kohberger’s defense team to evaluate him.

bryan kohberger mug shot 2023

In Orr's evaluation, which was obtained by PEOPLE, she left notes about his socialization skills and tendencies as she observed him ... reportedly saying "almost immediately" he had "restricted range of facial expression, with stoic effect at baseline" and had "inconsistent" or "absent" smiles in social situations.

She also wrote he "often furrowed his eyebrows during more light conversation ... contributed to awkward engagement."

bryan kohberger

But, that's just the beginning of the convicted killer's abnormal social behaviors documented by Orr -- she reportedly wrote a laundry list of concerns, including "atypical speech tone and cadence," "awkward delivery of humor" and overall "awkward" comments and interactions, "unusual" responses during conversation that often turned the light on himself, lack of physcial gestures while speaking, and an "occasional intense gaze" ... among other things.

Orr also noted Kohberger has "impulsive tendencies" and often "violated rules" and "rushed through tasks." He also only had a few "moments of fleeting acknowledgement when explicitly challenged to consider his role in certain situations."

Bryan Kohberger In Court
Launch Gallery
Bryan Kohberger In Court Launch Gallery
Getty

And these are all behaviors acknowledged by his family ... Orr reportedly penned in her report ... adding they agreed he has "rigid thinking and behavior" and "trouble coping with changes in routine." His family also said they tried coaching him about social situations extensively ... but could never get through to him.

These observations and others led Orr to diagnose Kohberger with Level 1 Autism Spectrum Disorder, OCD, ADHD, and ARFID ... an eating disorder usually found in children and involves extremely picky eating habits.

Orr also reportedly said Kohberger met the criteria for an unspecified depressive disorder, Developmental Coordination Disorder (DCD) -- which affects motor skills -- anorexia, and Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), which means his opioid use has long-lasting effects on his daily life. He had a heroin addiction as a teenager.

Remembering Slain Idaho Students
Launch Gallery
Remembering Slain Idaho Students Launch Gallery

As you know, Kohberger is currently serving four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole after admitting guilt to the brutal murders of University of Idaho students Madison MogenKaylee GoncalvesXana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin at their off-campus housing in Moscow, Idaho.

sub-bryan-kohberger-doc-launch-1
Launch Doc
Read the Letter Launch Doc

Last month, he wrote a letter asking to withdraw his guilty plea, claiming his legal team was "ineffective."

Related articles