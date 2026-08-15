Inside the Psych Evaluation Diagnosing Bryan Kohberger with Autism, OCD, ADHD, More

Bryan Kohberger revealed he was diagnosed with several mental health disorders in 2025 ... and now, the neuropsychological evaluation has been unsealed, giving folks a closer look at his unusual characteristics -- plus four more potential diagnoses.

TMZ previously reported Kohberger's legal team submitted court docs revealing he had been diagnosed with level 1 autism, OCD, ADHD, and ARFID, an eating disorder in February 2025. The diagnosis came after he met with Rachel Lawson Orr, PsyD, ABPP-CN, who was hired by Kohberger’s defense team to evaluate him.

In Orr's evaluation, which was obtained by PEOPLE, she left notes about his socialization skills and tendencies as she observed him ... reportedly saying "almost immediately" he had "restricted range of facial expression, with stoic effect at baseline" and had "inconsistent" or "absent" smiles in social situations.

She also wrote he "often furrowed his eyebrows during more light conversation ... contributed to awkward engagement."

But, that's just the beginning of the convicted killer's abnormal social behaviors documented by Orr -- she reportedly wrote a laundry list of concerns, including "atypical speech tone and cadence," "awkward delivery of humor" and overall "awkward" comments and interactions, "unusual" responses during conversation that often turned the light on himself, lack of physcial gestures while speaking, and an "occasional intense gaze" ... among other things.

Orr also noted Kohberger has "impulsive tendencies" and often "violated rules" and "rushed through tasks." He also only had a few "moments of fleeting acknowledgement when explicitly challenged to consider his role in certain situations."

And these are all behaviors acknowledged by his family ... Orr reportedly penned in her report ... adding they agreed he has "rigid thinking and behavior" and "trouble coping with changes in routine." His family also said they tried coaching him about social situations extensively ... but could never get through to him.

These observations and others led Orr to diagnose Kohberger with Level 1 Autism Spectrum Disorder, OCD, ADHD, and ARFID ... an eating disorder usually found in children and involves extremely picky eating habits.

Orr also reportedly said Kohberger met the criteria for an unspecified depressive disorder, Developmental Coordination Disorder (DCD) -- which affects motor skills -- anorexia, and Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), which means his opioid use has long-lasting effects on his daily life. He had a heroin addiction as a teenager.

As you know, Kohberger is currently serving four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole after admitting guilt to the brutal murders of University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin at their off-campus housing in Moscow, Idaho.