Kaylee Goncalves' Mother Says She Can't Forgive 'Demon' Bryan Kohberger

Play video content Video: Kaylee’s Mom Calls Bryan Kohberger a “Demon,” Rules Out Forgiveness FOX News Media’s Hang Out with Sean Hannity

Kaylee Goncalves' mom knows she's supposed to forgive her fellow humans ... but she's struggling to forgive Bryan Kohberger -- partially because she feels there's something demonic about the quadruple-murderer.

Kaylee's parents, Kristi and Steve Goncalves, appeared on Sean Hannity's "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast ... and Kristi dove into her complicated feelings regarding forgiveness for Kohberger, who pled guilty to murdering their daughter and three others.

Kristi says she feels like Kohberger is a "demon" or "the Devil himself" ... and she asks if -- on top of forgiving other people -- she's expected to forgive a demon, too.

She goes on to say there's something "non-human" about Kohberger ... which she says she saw in full force while reading her victim impact statement to him last year.

Steve stays quiet during this chat ... presumably because forgiveness isn't on his mind.

Remember, during a recent interview on "TODAY," Steve said he wants Kohberger's appeal for a trial granted ... because he wants to see the murder trial play out.

As you know ... Kohberger is currently serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to killing Kaylee, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.