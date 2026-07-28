Bryan Kohberger Says His Attorneys Insisted He Plead Guilty to Murders Despite Being Innocent

Bryan Kohberger pled guilty to 4 horrific murders of Idaho college students, but he says it's all his lawyers' fault ... claiming they advised him to confess when he was innocent all along.

On Monday, Kohberger shocked the world by filing a petition to withdraw his guilty plea in the 2022 stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, inside a house in Moscow, Idaho. All four victims attended the University of Idaho while Kohberger was enrolled at Washington State University.

Play video content 7/2/25 Video: Bryan Kohberger Admits Guilt On All Charges

In July 2025, Kohberger admitted in open court that he murdered the 4 students ... pleading guilty to avoid the death penalty under a plea deal that sent him to prison for life without parole.

But now, Kohberger wants to withdraw his guilty plea ... and he says in his petition that his lawyers -- Anne Taylor, Bicka Barlow and Jay Logsdon -- are to blame for his confession.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Kohberger said his attorneys insisted that his "plea need not be truthful, despite his vehement denial of actual guilt."