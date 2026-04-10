University of Idaho Murders: TikToker Who Falsely Accused Professor Fights Judgment

The TikToker who was ordered to pay $10 million to the college professor for falsely accusing her of playing a role in the University of Idaho murders is fighting back in court ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, social media personality Ashley Guillard -- who goes by Ashley Solves Mysteries on TikTok -- compared the judgment entered against her to the “Salem Witch trials.”

Ashley claims she conducted a tarot card reading after the murders to get “information on who killed the students and why.”

She said her cards revealed to her that one of the slain students had a relationship with University of Idaho professor Rebecca Scofield and that Scofield "ordered the murders of the four students."

Scofield quickly sued the TikToker, claiming she was spreading lies about her and causing harm to her reputation, leading to loss of salary increases and causing mental distress.

In May, Rebecca was awarded $10 million in damages.

In her filing, Ashley claims she didn't get a fair trial due to fabricated evidence and Scofield lying under oath, adding that she believes she was “targeted and punished for her spiritual beliefs.” Ashley said her “practices were even referred to as witchcraft” and now wants the judge to throw out the $10 million verdict.