Bryan Kohberger Court-Ordered to Pay for Two of His Victims' Urns

Bryan Kohberger is getting hit with funeral costs for some of his victims while serving a life sentence for his savage murders -- and a judge says he's gotta cough up the cash for 2 urns.

An Idaho judge ruled Thursday Kohberger is on the hook for $3,007.79 to pay for the urns of 2 of his victims -- Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. Kohberger was also ordered to pay $31,964.67 in restitution to the families of his other 2 victims -- Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

In July, Kohberger was sentenced to 4 life terms with no parole for butchering the four University of Idaho students in an off-campus house on Nov. 13, 2022.

Before the judge's ruling, Kohberger's lawyers argued the killer should not have to pay for the costs of the urns, or any other restitution expenses ... including $251,227.50 in criminal fines and $20,000 to each family in civil penalties.

Why? Well, according to his attorneys, Kohberger has no way to make money -- because he's locked up behind bars.

Clearly, that argument didn't fly with the judge, who ruled Kohberger has "received nearly enough through donations to cover the amount of restitution already ordered."

The judge also said Kohberger will continue to receive future donations -- mainly from his family -- and that he should get a prison job to pay the full amount of restitution costs.