Bryan Kohberger’s Ka-Bar Knife Sheath Seen for First Time Since Slaughter

Bryan Kohberger’s KA-BAR knife sheath was a key piece of evidence he left at the Idaho crime scene during his infamous quadruple murder ... and now we’re seeing it for the first time.

Police in Idaho released new documents and photos showing evidence collected by investigators after Kohberger butchered 4 University of Idaho students with a KA-BAR knife inside their house on November 13, 2022.

One of the pics captures the leather case that once held Kohberger’s terrifying instrument of death. Other photos show gloves, band-aids, cotton swabs, coffee cups, bottles, a Starburst wrapper, a pen, nail clippings, car parts, and a white mattress cover. In the forensic documents, one officer describes the horrors he found upon arrival at the scene, as well as the conditions of the bodies.