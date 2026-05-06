California Governor's Debate Goes Off Rails, Chad Bianco 'Proud' of Oath Keeper Ties

Play video content Video: California Debate Gets Heated, Bianco Speaks on Oath Keepers Links CNN

Seven candidates for California governor duked it out onstage during Tuesday night's debate -- and two of them got into a heated argument over immigration, with one admitting he was an Oath Keeper!

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa got into a fiery back-and-forth with Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco while discussing undocumented immigrants committing crimes in California.

Villaraigosa, a Democrat, said if an undocumented immigrant killed someone, they should be incarcerated. But Bianco, a Republican, said it's already too late at that point, meaning the crime has already been committed.

As they talked over each other, Villaraigosa called Bianco a "bully" and an "Oath Keeper." Bianco responded that he's "very proud" of his affiliation with the group, but later claimed he's no longer a part of it. Check out the clip. It gets pretty ugly.

For anyone living under a rock ... the Oath Keepers are a far-right militia group whose members were involved in storming the U.S. Capitol during January 6, 2021, after President Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

Tuesday's Californian gubernatorial debate lasted two hours, with 5 Democrats and 2 Republicans all going at each other.